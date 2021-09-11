3,195 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.