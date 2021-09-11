$343.60 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $343.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.20 million to $362.00 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $275.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,123. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $91.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

