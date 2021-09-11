3,530 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

TD stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.