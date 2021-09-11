$367.20 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report $367.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.40 million. Stride reported sales of $370.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Stride stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. 178,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Stride by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.