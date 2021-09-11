$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report sales of $4.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.60 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. 158,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

