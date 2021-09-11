$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report sales of $4.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.60 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. 158,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.