$423.70 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $423.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $429.00 million. NOW reported sales of $326.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

Several analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

DNOW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.08. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

