$425.20 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce sales of $425.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $433.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 20.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $110.51.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

