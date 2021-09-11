42,925 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of American Superconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 78.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 511,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 404.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

