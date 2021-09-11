4,926 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,926 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.