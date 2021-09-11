$5.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post sales of $5.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.62 million and the lowest is $10,000.00. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $13.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 240,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $358.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

