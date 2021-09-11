503 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded down $19.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,484.10. 501,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,257. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,517.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.