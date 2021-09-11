$517.06 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post $517.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.31 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $288.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

