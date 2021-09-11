527 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 41,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 402,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

NYSE BDX opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

