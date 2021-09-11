6,008 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

