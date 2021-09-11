$645.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $645.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.90 million. Cimpress posted sales of $586.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR opened at $84.79 on Friday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

