$70.23 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post $70.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $283.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

