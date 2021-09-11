$70.23 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post $70.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $283.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.