7,249 Shares in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,658 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.15 million, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

