$92.44 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report $92.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $95.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $383.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.80 million to $389.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $365.44 million, with estimates ranging from $359.11 million to $370.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 282,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.