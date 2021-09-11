$93.42 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $93.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.84 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

BHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

