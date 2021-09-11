A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. 170,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,811. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

