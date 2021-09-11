Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Michael J. Pederson Sells 23,008 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:ABT opened at $128.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.52.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
See Also: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.