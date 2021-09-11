Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

