Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $46.16.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.