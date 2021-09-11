Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $379.00 at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $324.00 to $379.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.99.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $341.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.