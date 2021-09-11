Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,073,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $704,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.