Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 10,340 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.79. 6,451,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

