Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 807 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,384. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.