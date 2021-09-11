Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $658.94. 1,204,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $631.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.97. The firm has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.