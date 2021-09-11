Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,255,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,715,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

