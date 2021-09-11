Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 180 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 862,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,294 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,769,000 after acquiring an additional 178,706 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.36. 8,311,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,731,022. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

