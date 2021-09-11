Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.12.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.0939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

