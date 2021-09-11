Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $658.94. 1,204,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,185. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $631.81 and a 200 day moving average of $544.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

