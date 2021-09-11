Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $675.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $617.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $658.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 18.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 203,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $96,838,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

