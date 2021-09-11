Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 34,433 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

