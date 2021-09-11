Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.