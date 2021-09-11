Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after acquiring an additional 785,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 74.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,602,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 685,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.