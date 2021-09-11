Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,074 Shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods alerts:

NYSEARCA:UGE opened at $93.52 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.