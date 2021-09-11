Aergo Hits One Day Volume of $14.01 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Aergo has a market capitalization of $77.42 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aergo has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00161472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Coin Trading

