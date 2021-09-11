AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CEO Sells $97,197.75 in Stock

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of AeroCentury stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $97,197.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Gerhard Magnusson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of AeroCentury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $336,180.83.

ACY opened at $31.37 on Friday. AeroCentury Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

