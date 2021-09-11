AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.33.

AeroVironment stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 456,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,608. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

