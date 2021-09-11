Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce sales of $2.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.54 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AEVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 1,174,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,198. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

