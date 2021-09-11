Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.64.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $123.70 on Friday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

