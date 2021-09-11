ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.