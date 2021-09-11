Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 240.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

