Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,125 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

