Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.41 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

