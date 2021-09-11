Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.36 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

