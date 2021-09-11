Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 549,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Discovery by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Discovery by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

