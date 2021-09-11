Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,840,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

