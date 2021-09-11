Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 62.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 116.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

