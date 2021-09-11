Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.17. 1,536,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.08. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

